Demi Lovato Posts Barely There Bikini Snap After Workout and Fans Are Cheering Her On

Demi Lovato recently posted a barely there bikini snap after a workout, and fans are cheering her on.

The singer joked that the photo was not real-time, but was actually a past photo that she was sharing while she was “sweaty” and “sitting at the gym.”

Her fans are loving the picture though, and many are sounding off in the comments on the post.

“F— anyone trying to attack you, you gorgeous human being with the freckles like me,” one follower wrote, “You an inspiration Demi and will always be as beautiful as the day you appeared on Barney[.] Strength babe and always keep the positivity.”

“Can we please take a moment and appreciate how beautiful this woman is,” another fan rhetorically asked.

“My admiration for you, someone is not afraid to show to the natural that few influential people usually do,” someone else commented.

“You look absolutely amazing. Keep killing it and healing girl! We are here for you!!” one other fan gushed.

A few of Lovato’s celebrity friends also commented on the photo, with Paris Hilton calling her “Gorgeous,” and Clean Bandit member Grace Chatto saying, “This bikini . And your glow is everything!!”

After the bikini photo, Lovato posted about a new tattoo that she got, which is a memorial to her late grandmother.

The singer noted that the photo the image of her “mimaw” was taken from was from when she was 26 years old, and Lovato is also currently 26.