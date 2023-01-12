Demi Lovato Poster Banned for Offending Christians

Demi Lovato is apparently causing a stir in the United Kingdom. More specifically, a poster featuring the singer has been banned by an advertising regulator in the country for being "likely to cause serious offence to Christians," per CNN. The poster in question features her album cover for HOLY FVCK along with the words in bold print.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) published a report on Wednesday about the poster in question, which features Lovato on a cushioned crucifix while wearing a leather bondage-style outfit. CNN pointed out that the posters were placed at six different sites across London in August. They were promptly removed after only being up for four days. The ASA received complaints from four members of the public after the posters were put up. According to the organization, the complaints "challenged whether the ad was likely to cause serious or widespread offence." They also suggested that the poster was "irresponsibly placed" where children could possibly see the image.

Following their investigation, the ASA upheld the complaints and said that the poster's imagery and language were likely to cause offense. Their report read, "We considered that the image of Ms Lovato bound up in a bondage-style outfit whilst lying on a mattress shaped like a crucifix, in a position with her legs bound to one side which was reminiscent of Christ on the cross, together with the reference to 'holy fvck', which in that context was likely to be viewed as linking sexuality to the sacred symbol of the crucifix and the crucifixion, was likely to cause serious offence to Christians." While the phrase was misspelled, ASA believes that "most readers" would understand "that the ad alluded to the expression 'holy f**k.'"

As a result of this ruling, the poster has been banned from appearing in the United Kingdom. They stated that it "must not appear again in the form complained of unless it was suitably targeted." Polydor Records, a division of Universal Music Group, did previously argue against these complaints. The record label argued that the poster was not offensive and that it was simply promoting Lovato's album. As of right now, it doesn't appear as though Lovato or her team have responded to this news. Furthermore, CNN reached out to Polydor Records for comment on this report, but did not hear back by the time of the article's publication.