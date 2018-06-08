Demi Lovato Poses ‘Devilishly’ With Sheer NSFW Lace Top

Demi Lovato posted a sexy new photo on her Instagram page for fans as she prepares for more shows in Europe.

Lovato’s new photo shows the “Sorry Not Sorry” in a white lace top, with her hair covering half her face. She also included a devil emoji in the caption.

The 25-year-old also tagged photographer Angelo Kritikos, who shared the photo on his Instagram page. There, he added two devil emojis and “world tour” in the caption.

Lovato performed in Zurich on Tuesday, and heads to the U.K. this weekend for dates in Newmarket and London. She finishes her Europe leg on June 27 in Bologna, Italy.

After performing at the California Mid State Fair on July 22 and a make-up show in Atlantic City, New Jersey on July 26, Lovato will go on a break before she heads to Mexico and South America this fall.

Although Lovato is touring to support Tell Me You Love Me, which was released in September, she told fans in May she has no plans to release a third single from the record. Instead, she plans to release more new music “very very soon,” reports Billboard.

Aside from her music and revealing Instagram photos, Lovato made headlines earlier this week for apparently joking about sexual assault.

In a fan Q&A on Twitter, Lovato was asked about the “funniest prank” she pulled.

“I hired a lady of the night in Vegas and sent her to [bodyguard] Max’s hotel room to surprise him,” Lovato wrote. “She walked into his room without permission and grabbed him in his ‘area’ and he freaked the f— out hahahahaha.”

Lovato’s fans accused her of making fun of sexual assault, but the singer fought back.

“For all of those coming at me rn, listen to the lyrics of Warrior and maybe you’ll have more compassion for someone who made a simple mistake. Of all people I know about sexual abuse. You don’t have to educate me,” Lovato wrote on June 3. “So sorry if anyone was offended.”

In “Warrior,” a 2013 song from the Demi album, Lovato sang about being “a little girl who grew up too fast,” adding, “All it took was once. I’ll never be the same. Now I’m taking my life back today.”

Lovato never explained what she was referring to, but she told Cosmpolitan in 2013 that her family knows what it is about.

“When I’m ready to open up that subject with the outside world, then I’ll be free to talk about it. But right now, it’s kind of one of those things where the lyrics speak for me,” she said at the time.

Photo credit: Instagram/Demi Lovato