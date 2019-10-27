Demi Lovato’s Pennywise Halloween Costume Will Send a Chill Down Any Fan’s Spine

Demi Lovato may have just delivered the best costume of the Halloween season to this point. In her second outing following a high-quality Marie Antoinette costume shared on Instagram at the end of the week, Lovato unleashed her inner killer clown on Saturday night.

The singer hosted her own Halloween party at the HYDE Club in Los Angeles and showed up in a full female version of Pennywise from Stephen King’s It. Namely, it was the version from the recent adaptations, It: Chapter One and Chapter Two.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She was joined by her mother in a couple’s costume of sorts. Dianna De La Garza was decked out as Georgie, the ill-fated younger brother of Bill Denbrough whose murder kicks off the story in Derry, Maine. Unlike the film, Lovato and her mother were happy and in the spirit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @heartbyheartdemi on Oct 27, 2019 at 3:31am PDT

“My mom is the best [laughing emoji],” Lovato shared as part of her Instagram Story on Saturday night. The singer also shared the process of putting her costume together, giving plenty of behind-the-scenes look at the lady killer clown in her element.

The party featured plenty of other special guests, including another Pennywise in a mask that earned a smooch from Lovato according to E! Online.

Paris Hilton was in attendance dressed as a sexy schoolgirl, while Larsa Pippen showed up dressed as a sexy military officer. Jason DeRulo and Alexia Duarte also attended the bash but didn’t seem to dress in any specific costume.

Many were already blown away by Lovato’s costume choices when she shared her French royalty look on Friday.

“I told y’all I don’t play on Halloween!! It’s my time to shine,” the singer captioned the photo of her in a blonde wig and white powdered makeup.

Fans were excited by both looks and a little irrational when it came to their praise of the singer.

“Though I have enjoyed Demi Lovato‘s costumes. Especially pennywise not gonna lie I would go down the drain for her,” one person wrote.

demi lovato as pennywise appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/atY1wOyDVO — henrique (@dobrevbrien) October 27, 2019

“[If] demi lovato murders me in a pennywise costume do not i repeat do not prosecute her,” another added, seemingly ready to give her life for the pop star.

Seeing Lovato embrace and enjoy the holiday has to be a good sight for fans. The singer recently dealt with a hack that led to the leak of her private nude photos. Many came to her defense after the leak and the singer only recently returned to social media.