Demi Lovato’s Friends Break Silence About Her Overdose

As Demi Lovato continued to be hospitalized from a drug overdose, many of her friends are breaking their silence about the frightening situation.

According to m, one of her best friends, Matthew Scott Montgomery, took to Instagram to share how he was feeling since hearing the news.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult few days, and this year has easily been the hardest I’ve ever experienced,” Montgomery wrote on his Instagram Stories over the weekend. “I couldn’t figure out what felt weirder — posting or not posting about this … I will miss hearing my best friend’s laugh, maybe my favorite sound in the world, in the audience for these final shows as she continues to recover.”

In addition to Montgomery, Lovato’s backup dancer and close friend Dani Vitale also took to Instagram to speak out the harrowing ordeal.

“I care about Demi just like all of you do,” Vitale’s statement began. “I have not said anything about this situation until now because her recovery has been of the most importance.”

Vitale has been dealing with backlash from Lovato fans following the singers overdose, due to the fact that the two were celebrating Vitale’s birthday with some other friends the night before.

However, Vitale has denied any involvement in Lovato’s drug use.

“I was not with Demi when the incident happened, but I am with her now,” she added in her new statement, “and will continue to be because she means the world to me just as she does to all of you.”

“Like all of you, I have nothing but love in my heart for her,” Vitale continued. “There is no need for negativity towards the ones who care about Demi at this time. There is too much of it in this world as it is.”

“I know you’re all feeling lost without her at this moment in time. Remember that you have always been a community of Lovatics who LOVE. Please remember that when you take out your phones and start typing,” she stronglly encourage before concluding her message. “Remember that we all love her more than we can ever put into words. Please continue to send her love during her recovery.”

Additionally, a source close to the situation says that Lovato is keeping her circle of hospital visitors close. “It’s only family and very close, trusted friends she’s surrounding herself with right now,” the source said.

One of the few to make the cut is the singers ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. “He has visited her a lot,” the source confirmed. “He was absolutely devastated when he heard what happened. He wants to be there to support her however he can.”

At this point, there is no word on when Lovato may be released but once she is she is expected to enter a rehab facility.