Demi Lovato Gets New Tattoo in Wake of Relapse Reveal

Demi Lovato revealed to her fans last week that she had recently relapsed after being sober for six years.

The reveal came in Lovato’s latest single, “Sober,” and to commemorate the song’s release, the pop singer and her group of friends each got matching tattoos of the word “Free” written in cursive on the outside of their pinkie finger.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lovato posted the photo of her new ink to her Instagram story on Monday.

She then posted another photo with each of her entourage who got the same tattoo — Cesar Ramirez, Kelsey Kershner, Lauren Einbinder and Max Lea.

“Everyone deserves to speak their truth!” Ramirez wrote in a photo of the group lining their tattoos up together. “Love is accepting someone for who they are and for who they are not!”

The lyrics to Lovato’s new song were addressed to her parents, asking for their forgiveness for her mistake.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” Lovato sings. “To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

Multiple sources for Entertainment Tonight report the relapse took place in-between portions of her ongoing “Tell Me You Love Me” world tour. Her North American portion of the tour ended in April, and the relapse reportedly took place between then and the start of her current European portion of the tour on May 24.

Lovato admitted in previous interviews that she self-medicated with alcohol and cocaine in order to deal with multiple mental health issues including anxiety and bulimia, and initially went into rehab in 2010. According to one of the sources, her relapse was only with alcohol.

“Demi relapsed and started drinking alcohol again,” a source said. “Her song (‘Sober’) is intense, but that’s how she deals. She has to be brutally honest and put it out there so that she’s not burdened with holding on to her struggles privately.”

One of Lovato’s close friends in the music industry, rapper Iggy Azelea, applauded Lovato for writing the new song.

“Im proud of you for having the guts to reveal your truth to the world again,” Azalea wrote. “NOT. EASY. Im here for you friend! (you know this) I pray you’ll choose recovery again. All of us who love you only want to see you happy and healthy.”

During her sobriety, the 25-year-old became an advocate for body positivity.

“It’s so frustrating and sad how strong the #dietculture in our society is,” she wrote on Twitter in March. “It’s constantly telling us we’re not thin enough no matter what. You are beautiful no matter what anyone says.”