Demi Lovato ‘Likes’ Instagram Post About Sober Life 5 Months After Overdose

Demi Lovato liked an Instagram post joking about staying sober while friends are drinking this weekend, five months after her near-fatal overdose.

The meme, shared by an Instagram account called @f–_sober, shows a selfie a woman took with her friends during a night out. While two of the woman’s friends have drinks in their hand, a woman in the middle is seen holding an invisible glass.

“When you’re all about that new sober life buy still tryna hold onto your old ideas,” the meme reads.

The accompanying caption reads, “One of these days I swear I’ll actually resemble a real human person.”

After fans noticed that Lovato liked the post, they were inspired. “Demi likes this. This is us,” one person wrote to a friend. “Demi liked I’m dying lmao,” another wrote, alongside several crying emojis.

While this was one Instagram post Lovato liked, she called out the social network when she spotted an ad for the mobile game Game of Sultans. The ad showed two women, with one labeled “obese” and another “pretty.” The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer blasted the ad as “fat shaming.”

“This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us by diet culture to constantly be losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth with the way we look and especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder,” Lovato wrote in an Instagram Story post.

She continued, “So please Instagram, keep this bulls— off mine and others’ feeds who could easily be affected by this disgusting advertisement. With how aware people are becoming of mental health and mental illnesses, I expect you guys to know better by allowing this advertisement to be allowed on your app. And shame on the game.”

Lovato, 26, recently left rehab after her overdose in July. She was in rehab for three months and mostly stayed out of the public spotlight. She is rumored to be writing new music for a follow-up to 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me.

However, Lovato criticized online rumors and tabloid reports, insisting that most of what fans have read is not true. She vowed to tell the truth of her overdose in the future, but still needs “space and time to heal.”

“I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read,” she tweeted in December. “People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening. If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME.”