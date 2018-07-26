Demi Lovato’s Hospital ‘Basically on Lockdown’ After Apparent Overdose

The hospital where Demi Lovato was transported to after an apparent overdose has implemented strict security measures to protect the singer in her recovery.

Lovato was hospitalized before noon Tuesday after paramedics found her unconscious at her Hollywood Hills home. She was also reportedly revived with Narcan, a medicine used to counteract the effects of narcotics.

“The hospital has placed two security guards outside of her room and has been instructed to not let anyone that Demi’s mom hasn’t approved to visit her,” a source told Us Weekly. “The entire floor is basically on lockdown with the rooms next to hers remaining vacant to give her the upmost privacy.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s friends reportedly called 911 and “were hysterical” when paramedics arrived.

“One of her friends had Narcan on hand in case something like this happened. Her friends knew this was coming because she’s been using so much again,” a source told the outlet. “They were up all night partying the night before at her house. Luckily, the Narcan worked and she will recover.”

Lovato is currently recovering alongside her mother, Dianna De La Garza, who has stayed by her side since she was rushed to the hospital.

A source told the outlet that Lovato’s ex Wilmer Valderrama is also concerned about her health.

“Wilmer is completely devastated and he still loves Demi and it was just a matter of scheduling and time that they needed to make a romantic relationship work,” a source said. “She’s been honest with him about her relapse, as she has with her family, friends, fans and the entire public, especially with her new song, but he didn’t think it was this severe and she would be struggling so much and have a situation that had these repercussions.”

Fans of the singer were shocked after she revealed she had relapsed with new single, “Sober,” released in June.

The singer performed the song in Lisbon, Portugal at the end of June as part of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour. She later shared the video from the show of her struggling to hold back tears as she sang the heartbreaking lyrics.

“Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life,” she captioned an Instagram post. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten.”

Since news of Lovato’s hospitalization, fans and celebs have flooded social media with messages of support for the singer.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” a statement by Lovato’s rep released Tuesday read.