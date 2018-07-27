Demi Lovato Fans Gather to Sing ‘Sober’ at Canceled Concert Site

Demi Lovato fans — known as Lovatics — showed their support for the singer Thursday evening, gathering at a venue in Atlantic City where she was originally scheduled to perform before her apparent overdose, singing her song “Sober.”

In a video shared to Twitter, a small choir of fans sway back and forth singing the emotional ballad Lovato released earlier this summer, which revealed how she relapsed after six years of sobriety.

Lovato belted the tune just two days before her apparent overdose while performing at the 2018 California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California, where she appeared to forget the lyrics, some of which read:

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.”

The impromptu gathering quickly attracted a crowd, many of whom were vocal about how moved they were by the gesture. “We still love you!” the fans shout at the end of the clip.

Lovato was rushed to the hospital Tuesday when emergency personnel responded to a 911 call from her Hollywood Hills home. Lovato was reportedly found unconscious in her bed and had to be revived using Narcan, an emergency medication used to reverse an opioid overdose.

Lovato’s team confirmed Tuesday night that she was recovering with her family by her side. “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” a representative for Lovato said. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

Lovato’s fans singing “Sober” outside the concert venue is just the latest in support from fans and celebrities alike. Many have taken to social media to share love for the 25-year-old, who has been open about her past battles with substance abuse, mental health and eating disorders.

Katie Couric shared a photo of her and Lovato, writing, “I’ve been thinking so much about [Demi Lovato] and her family, and wishing her strength and love in her recovery.”

“Dear [Demi Lovato], you are a force to be reckoned with and stronger than you think. We’re all here for you,” tweeted singer Dua Lipa.

“Sending love to [Demi Lovato]. When I interviewed her on the Thrive Global podcast, what came through the most was her courage and resilience, which I know will carry her through,” gushed journalist Arianna Huffington.