Demi Lovato Fans Are Confused After She Posts Baby Bump Photo From ‘Will & Grace’ Set

Is Demi Lovato pregnant? Lovatics were left scratching their heads after the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer took to Instagram on Wednesday with a surprising baby bump photo. Snapped on the set of Will & Grace, the 27-year-old singer, who asked fans “real or fake” in the caption and added the [Will & Grace] hashtag, could be seen gently cradling a very visible baby bump, which immediately got pregnancy rumors swirling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Nov 20, 2019 at 8:43pm PST

The comments section on the post was quickly filled with fans wondering if Lovato had in fact actually just announced that she was expecting her first child. The news, had it been real, would have come just a week after she went Instagram official with boyfriend Austin Wilson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Omgggg is she really pregnant?” one fan asked.

“What?!!!” another commented.

“Lord have mercy congrats on the baby…” wrote a third.

“Waittt you pregnant?” another questioned.

“Is it true? HELP ME,” a fifth added.

“I almost stroked for a second,” one person added. “Demi would be such a good mommy!”

“I really thought she was pregnant,” wrote another.

As several fans were quick to point out, and as Lovato hinted in her caption, the pregnancy is nothing more than a fake for her upcoming role on Will & Grace. The “Sober” singer was announced to be joining the cast for an episode back in late August, with Lovato sharing the news on Instagram at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 27, 2019 at 6:16am PDT

Although little is known about her role, it has been reported that Lovato will appear in three episodes as the character of Jenny opposite Eric McCormack, who plays Will Truman. According to EW, Jenny is described as being “a guarded gal who comes into the life of Will in an unexpected way.”

The gig marks just the latest in Lovato’s acting career as she has also appeared in a number of other roles, including Camp Rock, Princess Protection Program, Sonny With a Chance, and Glee!

Lovato’s episodes of Will & Grace are scheduled to air sometime in 2020. The third season of the Will & Grace reboot kicked off on Oct. 24. The 18-episode season will mark its last.