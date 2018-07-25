Demi Lovato’s Family Plans to Get Her Into Rehab Following Hospitalization

Demi Lovato’s family is already planning her road back to sobriety.

After the singer was hospitalized following an apparent drug overdose, the 25-year-old’s family is reportedly looking into rehab facilities, hoping to get herself checked in once she gets better.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Demi is recovering and her loved ones are so incredibly thankful she has pulled through. They know how lucky she is to be alive and are relieved she’s getting another chance,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Her family is going to do everything in their power to help get Demi back on track and are making plans to get her straight into rehab. She is a fighter and has beat this in the past, so they know she can live a clean and sober life again. Her mother is by her side.”

Lovato first entered rehab at the age of 18, completing her impatient treatment for “emotional and physical issues” in January 2011. Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety in March, but relapsed shortly after, seemingly addressing it in her latest song, “Sober,” which she released in June.

“This is a very serious matter and it seems like most of the people who witnessed her drug use and/or participated are now nowhere to be seen,” the source said. “She was dating someone who her family didn’t approve of and they wanted her to stay far away from him, but she believes she can make her own decisions about who she hangs out with and who she dates.”

“She was not partying alone,” the source added. “Her family and friends, who weren’t involved, fear she’s been hanging with people who support her drug habit. It is an incredibly dangerous situation for her. She needs a clean, safe place to heal and that is their top priority. The immediate plan is to get her the help that she so desperately needs.”

According to the source, the incident has been “traumatic” for Lovato and her family.

“Her family’s been trying very hard to talk to her about her relapse, and in the last two weeks she wouldn’t discuss it with them at all,” the source claims. “Their hands were tied because she is an adult and didn’t want help. She has been going downhill for weeks, and between her past with drugs and her bipolar disorder, they felt helpless.”

“Demi has the love and support of her family,” the source continues. “Right now their plan is to keep her away from those people in her life that don’t support a clean and sober future.”

Lovato’s rep released a statement Tuesday evening, updating fans on the singer’s condition.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” the statement read.