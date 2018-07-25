Demi Lovato Did Not Overdose on Heroin, Sources Claim

Demi Lovato did not overdose on heroin, despite initial reports, according to sources connected to the 25-year-old pop star.

The exact nature of the emergency is still unclear, but sources close to the singer are adamant she was not abusing heroin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ, which first broke the news of the hospitalization, reported later Tuesday that a source connected to Lovato did not use overdose on the drug, despite law enforcement sources initially suspecting that was the case.

The Blast also cited sources refuting initial reports that Lovato was abusing heroin.

The sources would not reveal what drug caused the emergency, but Narcan — which is used to counter the effects of opioids — was reportedly used to treat Lovato.

The hospitalization comes as sources told Entertainment Tonight that the “Sober” singer had been distancing herself from closed ones.

“Slowly people she cared about started to drift away from her, because it was an unhealthy situation to be around,” the source told the outlet. “People stopped wanting to work with her, and she pushed away people who actually had her best interest in mind.”

“She’s just not in a good place,” the source added.

Lovato was reportedly rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious and revived by Narcan at her home in Hollywood Hills just before noon Tuesday. PEOPLE independently confirmed there was a police and fire department response to Lovato’s house.

Lovato was well known for being open about her substance abuse and mental health issues, and had been proudly six years sober from cocaine addiction until just recently.

The Grammy-nominated artist has been open about her battles with addiction, mental illness and eating disorders for years. In 2010, she entered treatment, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She celebrated six months of sobriety last March.

In her song “Sober,” released at the end of June, however, Lovato revealed she had relapsed.

“Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” Lovato sings on the track. “And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor. To the ones who never left me, We’ve been down this road before. I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

The singer performed the song in Lisbon, Portugal at the end of June as part of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour. She later shared the video from the show of her struggling to hold back tears as she sang the heartbreaking lyrics.

“Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life,” she captioned an Instagram post. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten.”