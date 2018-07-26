Demi Lovato’s Concert in Canada Canceled

Demi Lovato’s upcoming concert in Canada has been canceled following her apparent overdose.

The “Skyscraper” singer was scheduled to perform Sunday, July 29 at Echo Beach in Toronto, Ontario at the RBCxMusic for Kids Help Phone with special guest Jason Mraz.

First reported by TMZ, Mraz took to Twitter to express his sadness for the cancellation, as well as to send a message of support to Lovato.

Due to circumstances beyond our control, we will not be playing in Toronto this weekend. My sincerest apologies to my fans and to the fans of Demi Lovato. We wish her good health & recovery. https://t.co/BtZBCBIJJL — Jason Mraz (@jason_mraz) July 25, 2018

"Dear Friends, Due to circumstances beyond our control, we will not be playing in Toronto this weekend. My sincerest apologies to my fans and to the fans of Demi Lovato. We wish her good health & recovery," the singer tweeted.

The outlet reports ticketholders will be automatically refunded.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was rushed to the hospital Tuesday before noon after she was found unconscious, and was reportedly revived with Narcan, a medication to counteract the effects of opioids.

“Demi is recovering and her loved ones are so incredibly thankful she has pulled through. They know how lucky she is to be alive and are relieved she’s getting another chance,” a source told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday. “Her family is going to do everything in their power to help get Demi back on track and are making plans to get her straight into rehab. She is a fighter and has beat this in the past, so they know she can live a clean and sober life again. Her mother is by her side.”

Lovato first entered rehab at the age of 18, completing her impatient treatment for “emotional and physical issues” in January 2011. Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety in March, but relapsed shortly after, seemingly addressing it in her latest song, “Sober,” which she released in June.

“This is a very serious matter and it seems like most of the people who witnessed her drug use and/or participated are now nowhere to be seen,” the source said. “She was dating someone who her family didn’t approve of and they wanted her to stay far away from him, but she believes she can make her own decisions about who she hangs out with and who she dates.”

Lovato canceled a performance set for Thursday in Atlantic City, with DJ and frequent collaborator Cheat Codes stepping in to headline the show.

“Demi has the love and support of her family,” the source continues. “Right now their plan is to keep her away from those people in her life that don’t support a clean and sober future.”

