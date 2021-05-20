Demi Lovato's Coming out as Non-Binary Prompts Response From Courtney Stodden

✖

Demi Lovato has come out as non-binary, and the big news prompted a response from Courtney Stodden, who also identifies as non-binary. Speaking to TMZ, Stodden explained that, considering the height of their celebrity status, Lovato going public with their truth may help other individuals in their community feel comfortable with being open about how they identify. Stodden has not yet reached out to Lovato, explaining that they want to give them space during this new and vulnerable time, however, they do plan to communicate with Lovato at some point.

Notably, Stodden also believes Lovato being confidently open about who they are could even prevent suicide in the non-binary community. TMZ noted that The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization designed to help LGBTQ+ youth, recently released a national study that discovered LGBTQ+ youth of color, along with transgender and non-binary youth, face a higher suicide risk than their peers. The outlet also pointed to an ABC News report that revealed a survey of LGBTQ+ youth found that 42 percent of participants stated they considered attempting suicide in the last year, and more than half of that percentage were transgender and non-binary youth.

Both Lovato and Stodden recently came out as non-binary, using they/them pronouns. Stodden took to Instagram to share their news with fans and followers, writing, "They/them/theirs. I don’t Identify as she or her."

Stodden continued, "I’ve never felt like I ever fit in anywhere. I was bullied horribly in school because I was different. The other girls never understood me. It got so bad that my mom pulled me out of school. And still, I don’t fit in. I never really connected with anyone my age. My spirit is fluid with a kaleidoscope of color."

In their own Instagram post, Lovato wrote in-part, "I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward." They continued, "This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson."

Lovato concluded their post by writing, "Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.