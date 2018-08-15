Demi Lovato Has Chosen ‘Aggressive’ Rehab

Following her relapse and overdose, Demi Lovato is said to have chosen an “aggressive” rehab to help her regain her sobriety.

“This is not her first rodeo,” a source close to the singer told Us Weekly. “She doesn’t want to feel like things are being handed to her. For Demi, this is a strength test.”

“The rehab she is in is much more drill sergeant-esque,” the source added. “It’s not nurturing. At places like Promises, you live on the beach and go horseback riding. That’s not what Demi needs to put her in check.”

“Demi lost herself,” the source went on to say. “Her sobriety became a downward spiral. Addiction is a disease and she let it get out of control.”

“Having her level of fame can be unbearable… Demi was so strong for so long, but she caved,” the source explained. “She set high expectations for herself and it got to be too much. Her decision-making process was severely impaired. But she’s only human.”

Following the incident — and her subsequent hospitalization — Lovato sent out a message to all her supporters, thanking them for all their kind words and opening up about her struggle.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” the 25-year-old wrote in an Instagram post. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond,” Lovato added. “Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time. I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” her message concluded. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

Lovato is said to be planning on spending several months in an extensive treatment program. She has also sought additional mental health therapy from a doctor based in Chicago, Illinois.