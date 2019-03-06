Demi Lovato Checks Back Into Rehab After Recognizing the ‘Seriousness’ of Her Addiction

Demi Lovato spent a brief stint in a rehabilitation center recently, four months after she completed a 90-day program in rehab.

“It was Demi’s decision and she checked out after about two weeks. She is in a better head space and recognizes the seriousness of her addiction,” a source told Us Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Last month, reports surfaced saying Lovato had returned to rehab following backlash for her tweet about 21 Savage. Sources told The Shade Room that Lovato had “been doing well with recovery after she left rehab back in November following three months of treatment.” However, after the explosive response to her tweet about 21 Savage and his immigration case, she reportedly decided to get more help.

After rapper 21 Savage was arrested by ICE on Super Bowl Sunday for allegedly overstaying his visa, the agency revealed he was born in the U.K. Many jokes circulated the internet about the Atlanta rapper turning out to be British.

“So far 21 savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl,” Lovato wrote of the viral memes. However, as the reality of 21 Savage’s situation set in, many turned on Lovato, feeling that her high-profile tweet was in poor taste.

Lovato defended her post later in the day, writing that she was laughing at the fact that the rapper was British, “not the fact that anyone is getting deported.”

“Sorry if I offended anyone. But it’s no excuse to laugh at someone’s addiction let alone their OD,” she continued.

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer’s latest stint in rehab comes nearly eight months after she was rushed to the hospital after overdosing in her Hollywood home. She remained hospitalized for nearly two weeks before checking into a treatment facility, where she stayed for two months.

A source told Us Weekly in January that Lovato is still getting a handle on her new lifestyle. “People around Demi are currently trying to give her enough space to do her own thing,” the source said. “[They’re] also being careful to keep an eye on her and make sure she’s OK and doing right by herself. She’s still getting back to the normal swing of things.”

That same month, Lovato celebrated six months of sobriety, calling it the “best day ever.”

Photo credit: Jason Merritt / Staff / Getty Images