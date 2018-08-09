Demi Lovato Cancels Remaining Tour Dates Amid Rehab

Demi Lovato has canceled the remaining dates of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour after entering rehab, a rep for the singer has confirmed.

In a press release on Wednesday, Lotus Productions shared in a press release that Lovato is “focusing on her recovery.” The statement adds that Lotus and Live Nation are wishing the pop star “the best now and in the future,” and that they “hope to see her soon.”

The 25-year-old’s tour was set to conclude with shows in Mexico and South America in September and November, respectively. The trek began in the United States in February and later visited Canada and Europe.

On July 24, Lovato was rushed to the hospital after a reported overdose. She stayed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for nearly two weeks before reportedly moving to a rehab facility outside California, according to TMZ.

Sources say the singer took a private plane to the facility, which is one of the country’s leading centers for addiction where she will reportedly stay for an “extended period of time.”

Lovato issued a statement to her fans on Instagram on Sunday thanking them for their support.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

The 25-year-old continued, “I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them, I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you. I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

A source told PEOPLE that the singer “wants to be sober.”

“Demi is well enough to leave the hospital this weekend. She has agreed to rehab and will go straight to an in-patient facility,” the source said. “She wants to be sober. She wants to get help. She understands that it will take a lot of work and commitment to stay healthy, but this is what she wants.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Timothy Hiatt