Demi Lovato ‘Awake and Talking’ After Hospitalization

Things appear to be turning around for Demi Lovato after the 25-year-old pop star was hospitalized for an overdose Tuesday. She is “awake and talking,” PEOPLE reports, citing a source close to the situation.

Lovato’s aunt, Kerissa Dunn, posted on Facebook that her niece is “awake and responsive,” as first reported by TMZ.

First responders were called to Lovato’s Hollywood Hills home, where dispatch audio obtained by the publication reveals the songstress was found unconscious and given Narcan, an emergency treatment to reverse the effects of an overdose.

Lovato has been open about her struggles with mental health, addiction, self-harm and disordered eating over the years, and until recently was six years sober from cocaine usage.

In June, however, she released the song “Sober,” which revealed she had relapsed.

“Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” Lovato sings on the track. “And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor. To the ones who never left me, We’ve been down this road before. I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

Lovato’s Atlantic City concert planned for Thursday has been cancelled in the wake of her overdose.

Meanwhile, celebrities and fans alike have been sharing their well-wishes on social media.

“I love u [Demi Lovato]” Ariana Grande tweeted soon after the news broke.

Ellen DeGeneres likewise wrote, “I love [Demi Lovato] so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.”

After admitting her relapse to the world, Lovato shared a photo of her new tattoo, inspired possibly by her recent struggle. The word “free,” written in script on the side of her hand.

Multiple sources for Entertainment Tonight reported that her relapse took place during her ongoing “Tell Me You Love Me” world tour, sometime in between April and the end of May. The relapse was reportedly only in regards to alcohol.

“Demi relapsed and started drinking alcohol again,” a source said. “Her song (‘Sober’) is intense, but that’s how she deals. She has to be brutally honest and put it out there so that she’s not burdened with holding on to her struggles privately.”

