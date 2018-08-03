Demi Lovato’s Assistant Thought She Was ‘Dead’ After Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato’s assistant reportedly thought she was dead after she found the singer suffering an apparent overdose.

According to sources who spoke with TMZ, the 25-year-old “Skyscraper” singer’s condition was so dire when one of her assistants discovered her at around 11:30 a.m. PT on July 24 that she initially thought she was dead.

Lovato, who had reportedly been found unconscious in her room after a night of partying in celebration of a backup dancer’s birthday, was not breathing when the assistant found her, and her pillow reportedly had blood on it, a sign of hemorrhaging. The source also claimed that Lovato’s airways were blocked with vomit.

After hearing the assistant screaming “she’s dead, she’s dead,” a bodyguard is said to have rushed to the room and administered first aid, reportedly clearing Lovato’s airway to allow her to breathe until paramedics arrived and administered Narcan.

The Grammy-nominated artist, who had celebrated six years of sobriety in March, was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she has remained for more than a week after suffering “complications” from the apparent overdose, including a high fever and nausea.

“Demi has been in the hospital for over a week because she needed to be monitored by a medical professional. During her time in the hospital, she became physically sick, and the doctors wanted to make sure they kept a close eye on her until they were certain she was fine to be released,” a source said.

While Lovato’s family and friends were hoping to get the singer back into rehab upon her release, it is believed that Lovato has already agreed to the idea and will head to a facility as soon as she is discharged sometime this week.

Lovato had previously spent time in a rehabilitation facility in 2010 after an incident while on tour with the Jonas Brothers, and after relapsing shortly following her release, she is said to have re-entered a sober living facility, where she remained for several months.

The singer’s overdose comes just weeks after she revealed in her latest single “Sober” that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety. The song, containing lyrics such as “Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” has since re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 56 in the wake of Lovato’s overdose.