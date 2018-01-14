Demi Lovato Flaunts Her Abs in Latest Workout Photo

Demi Lovato showed off her abs in her latest Instagram photo to promote her partnership with Kate Hudson‘s Fabletics.

“Loving my strappy saoirse bra! What’s your fave [Demi 4 Fabletics] piece so far??” she wrote. She also tagged the Fabletics U.S. and EU Instagram pages.

The photo shows Lovato wearing her Saoirse Sports Bra and high-waisted Statement PowerHold Leggings. The regular price for the pair is $134.90, but it’s available for $29.97 when you sign up for Fabletics.

Hudson co-founded Fabletics in 2013, and Lovato’s latest collaboration is her third team-up with the brand. The collection went up for sale on New Year’s Day.

“I was so excited when Fabletics asked me to come back to design another capsule collection with them!” Lovato said in a statement. “I’ve learned so much from working with the Fabletics design team the past year and really wanted to take it to the next level with this collection now that I’m more confident with the process. I think that this collection reflects my personal style more than ever.”

She continued, “It was also very important to me to incorporate all of the feedback I’ve received from my supportive fans. I made sure to include different elements and details into the collection that were not only important to me but to them as well.”

Lovato has posted photos of herself wearing her Fabletics gear before. Last week, she shared a photo of herself in white Fabletics leggings.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer has been open about her struggles with body image, bulimia, addiction and bipolar disorder. On Jan. 4, she said one of her goals for 2018 is to let go of her “perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism.”

“The gym really helps and I know that I would be in a very dark place without it,” Lovato said in the YouTube documentary Simply Complicated. “Any time I’m able to take my mind off of any of my addictions, it’s very beneficial to me. Working out is a form of meditation for me because I’m not focused on anything in my head. It can transport you to a totally different place.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Demi Lovato