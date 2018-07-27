Demi Lovato 911 Call Released: ‘No Sirens Please’

The 911 call related to Demi Lovato‘s apparent overdose has been released.

The singer was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after she was found unconscious, and was reportedly revived with Narcan — medication that counteracts the effects of opioids — on the scene at her Hollywood Hills home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In audio obtained by TMZ Thursday, Lovato’s assistant alerts the male dispatcher of the incident while requesting him to tell paramedics to shut off the sirens.

“You’re with the patient now?” the dispatcher asks before the assistant calmly responds, “I was, I’m downstairs. There are other people went in,” adding, “We just need to get somebody out here.”

Soon after, he tells her: “You should be hearing the sirens real soon.”

However, the pop star’s assistant did not want the sounds of the ambulance to be heard.

“Wait, no sirens please, right?” she asks as the dispatcher says, “No no, this is a medical emergency. I don’t have control over that… This is definitely a medical emergency and we need to get there as fast as possible.”

Later in the 911 call, a male caller tells the dispatcher, “We heard the sirens. The windy street getting up here.”

Thursday marks the second day since the “Daddy Issues” singer was admitted to the hospital.

Lovato’s rep released a statement Tuesday evening regarding the singer’s condition.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” the statement read.

The incident came one month after she revealed she had relapsed following six years of sobriety. A source told Us Weekly that the former Disney star’s “decision-making process got severely impaired” before the overdose.

“It hasn’t been that long or ongoing thing, but it’s been more recent that she started to feel this pressure,” the source explains. “She just caved and stopped caring, wanted to be herself, let go of all of those expectations and be free of everything and stopped taking care of herself.”

The source added that Lovato is “human” and the high expectations she set for herself “got to be too much.”

As she recovers in the hospital, her family is reportedly already making plans for her to seek treatment in rehab.

“Demi has the love and support of her family,” the source continues. “Right now their plan is to keep her away from those people in her life that don’t support a clean and sober future.”