DeMario Jackson’s Attorney Claims the Tapes Will Prove His Innocence

DeMario Jackson maintains his innocence as the investigation over the Bachelor in Paradise incident continues.

Jackson believes that the tapes of his encounter with Corinne Olympios on set will prove that he did nothing wrong.

His attorney, Walter Mosley, tells PEOPLE that his client is confident that when the tapes get reviewed, his name will be cleared of all wrongdoings.

“The tapes will show that everyone, all of the participants of the Bachelor, everyone was consenting to what was going on,” Mosley explains. “And certainly his interaction with Corrine was a consensual interaction.”

Mosley, a LA-based entertainment attorney, says once all of the facts are finalized, the network and producers will clear Jackson’s name.

“I have no fears. This is not a criminal investigation. If there was enough for an investigation,” Mosley says, “Then there’s about 30 other people who all work for ABC or Warner Bros. who need to be investigated for aiding and abetting because they’re all sitting there watching with the cameras.”

Mosley also said Jackson is relying on his family to get through this scandal. “He’s leaning on his family right now, seeing his doctors, getting help, treatment, and therapy,” Mosley says. “Taking it day by day. He’s smart, well-educated, a fun-loving man.”

The attorney adds, “There’s a lot of elements here that are difficult for everyone. He’s a strong young man but this has been difficult for him. You can imagine that this is emotionally traumatic for him.”

Bachelor in Paradise stopped its production after a producer raised concerns over Olympios’ ability to consent to a sexual encounter with Jackson after a full day of drinking.

Shortly after Olympios broke her silence on the matter, Jackson released a statement of his own. “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations,” the star said.

Jackson’s attorney says he has “nothing but respect for Corrine” and “thinks that she’s a great girl, [had] very pleasant interactions with her, nothing but respect and nothing but well wishes for her.”

According to a source close to Jackson, the BiP star “has been in high spirits” and is confident his reputation will be cleared soon.