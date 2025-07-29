‘Degrassi’ and ‘The Expanse’ Actor Michael Blake Dead at 53

Canadian actor Michael Blake has died. He was 53.

The Toronto-born actor rose to prominence for starring in Degrassi High as Paul, before appearing in beloved series like The Expanse and Murdoch Mysteries and starring alongside Jason Momoa in the Netflix original film Slumberland.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mostly, though, Blake’s true love was the theatre. He was a member of the Stratford Festival, North America’s leading repertory theatre company, and performed with the company for 25 plays across ten seasons. He was especially known for his Shakespearean roles.

Roles he played for the traveling company included the title role in Othello, Macduff in Macbeth, Don John in Much Ado About Nothing, Cominius in Coriolanus, Albany in King Lear, and plenty more.

The Stratford Festival released a statement on Facebook honoring his life.

“It is with deep sadness that we mark the passing of actor Michael Blake, our dear friend and much valued colleague,” the company’s statement read. “Michael was one of the most gifted actors of his generation. He played an extraordinary variety of parts and did so with an ability and ease that was rare.”

The company went on to say that a special production in the 2026 season will be dedicated to his memory.

“Each part he played was powerfully realized,” the company’s Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino said in a statement. “His work was true and realistic. His portrayals had an integrity that was compelling. It drew you into his reality. We will all remember Michael both for his art and his person. He was a member of our artistic family and he will be deeply missed.”