Dean McDermott Accused of Dodging Child Support Court Appearance

A week before he was expected to appear in court, actor Dean McDermott has been accused of “dodging” those attempting to serve him court orders.

McDermott was expected to appear in court on November 16 following allegations from his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, that he had failed to pay over $100,000 in child support, an action that could potentially land him in jail. But Page Six recently learned that the hearing may have to be rescheduled due to claims that he has been “dodging” the papers.

“Maybe they [should] get someone who is better at serving legal documents,” a source close to McDermott said.

The two split in 2005 after 13 years of marriage following a three-week affair McDermott had with his now wife Tori Spelling while on shoot for a made-for-TV movie. In 2006, McDermott went on to marry Spelling and have five children with her.

Eustace spoke exclusively to the Daily Mail earlier this week, telling them that McDermott has brushed off his responsibilities for their son, Jack.

“I was forced to return to court because the payments stopped. I made it very clear when I went to court the first time and I was quite lenient,” she said. “When it stopped again, I said, it’s not even about the money anymore, it’s just about being respectful to my son and my family…Now that we are going back to court for a second time for contempt of court, it’s jail time.”

McDermott’s representatives have not yet returned DailyMailTV’s request for comment on the legal battle.