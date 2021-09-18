‘Dazed and Confused’ Actor Arrested for Public Intoxication

Another day, another celeb arrested for a booze-related incident. This time, actor Jason London was booked. TMZ reports that the Dazed and Confused star got so intoxicated that he swerved off a road and crashed his car several times. The media outlet obtained a police report that reveals London was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 14 around 11:30 PM in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Cops reportedly discovered London behind the wheel of a 2010 Nissan Maxima that was not only on fire, but also was stuck in a ditch.

Thankfully, cops arrived at the scene before any further damage could be done to London. The actor’s passenger was standing near the car. The car suffered from the crash, with which had heavy damage on the passenger side. When asked what happened, London claimed someone had sideswiped them and run them off the road.

But cops didn’t believe it. They claim London smelled of booze and could barely keep his balance. He could also barely speak, having a slurred speech with cops unable to make out what he was saying. After an investigation at the scene, cops believe London swerved off the road, mowed down a sign, got back on the road, and then proceeded, hitting a concrete object before driving into a ditch.

He was booked for public intoxication, as well as leaving the scene of an accident. He was reportedly so drunk that he couldn’t even be fingerprinted at the station. London escaped a DUI, with an Ocean Springs PD spokesperson telling TMZ the officer in the case used his own discretion. Instead of a DUI, he opted to arrest London on the other charges.

London also has credits in the 1992 film Jesse in The Rage: Carrie 2, as well as 2001’s Rambis in Out Cold. He’s the twin brother of Jeremy London and is married to actress Sofia Karstens. He has one child from a previous marriage with actress Charlie Lynn Spradling.