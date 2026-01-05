Cher Doesn’t Mince Words Telling Dax Shepard That Wife Kristen Bell Could Do Better

Cher isn’t mincing words when it comes to her opinion on Kristen Bell’s marriage to Dax Shepard.

The music legend, 79, spoke plainly when Shepard brought up the matter during Monday’s episode of his Armchair Expert podcast. The podcaster asked Cher who she would pick as a “dream partner” for his wife, adding, “‘Cause I know you think she could be better, and I don’t disagree.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cher didn’t have a particular partner in mind for the Nobody Wants This star, whom she met while co-starring in 2010’s Burlesque, but told Shepard, “The truth is, I trust her. So you must have something that I don’t see.”

<>Burlesque Photocall at Le Crazy Horse on December 15, 2010 in Paris, France.

Pleading his case, Shepard told the “Believe” singer, “I’ll tell you the thing that you should like about me. I’m not threatened by her shining. Love it. The shinier she gets, the better.”

Cher agreed that her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, is “that way too,” and that the more she shines, “the more he has won.” Bell, who made an appearance in the podcast as well, referred to men like that as “guys who polish you so you shine more.”

By the end of their time together, Shepard told Cher that he understood “nobody’s good enough” for his wife, but Bell protested that he’s “almost too good” for her.

“You seem like a good dad,” Cher acquiesced, referring to Bell and Shepard’s daughters, Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 11. Bell agreed that Shepard is “the best dad there ever was,” but he joked that he only “put on a good show” when there are guests around.

“That was the first hug I’d given my daughter in two years,” he quipped. “Just because you were here. I wanted to impress you.”

(Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Shepard and Bell tied the knot in 2013, and have long been open about the ups and downs they’ve faced in their marriage.

In 2021, Bell revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and her husband were “at each other’s throats” at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic until they changed up their therapy routine.

“Our therapist Harry … suggested that since we were both so annoyed with each other … we go to therapy separately so that we could talk s— about each other,” she said at the time. “And we did, and it’s been great. Currently, right now, what we’ve been doing the last couple of months is every two weeks or so, I’ll see Harry via Zoom and complain about Dax, and then he’ll give me all the reasons why I’m wrong and then Dax will do the same. And then, by the time we meet up in the evening, we love each other again.”