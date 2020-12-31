Dawn Wells: 'Gilligan's Island' Fans Mourn Mary Ann Actress' Death

Actress Dawn Wells, best known as Mary Ann on Gilligan's Island, has died, and her fans are taking to social media to mourn her death. On Wednesday, Wells' publicist, Harlan Boll, confirmed the sad news, revealing that the legendary star died from complications of COVID-19. Wells was 82 years old at the time of her death.

After hearing the news, Wells' former Gilligan's Island co-star Tina Louise — who played Hollywood starlet Ginger Grant on the classic sitcom — issued a statement. "I was sad to learn of Dawn's passing, I will always remember her kindness to me," Louise said, per CNN. "We shared in creating a cultural landmark that has continued to bring comfort and smiles to people during this difficult time. I hope that people will remember her the way that I do -- always with a smile on her face." In addition to her former co-star, many of Wells adoring fans have also been mourning her passing. Scroll down to read some heartfelt tweets from many of them.