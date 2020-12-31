Dawn Wells: 'Gilligan's Island' Fans Mourn Mary Ann Actress' Death
Actress Dawn Wells, best known as Mary Ann on Gilligan's Island, has died, and her fans are taking to social media to mourn her death. On Wednesday, Wells' publicist, Harlan Boll, confirmed the sad news, revealing that the legendary star died from complications of COVID-19. Wells was 82 years old at the time of her death.
After hearing the news, Wells' former Gilligan's Island co-star Tina Louise — who played Hollywood starlet Ginger Grant on the classic sitcom — issued a statement. "I was sad to learn of Dawn's passing, I will always remember her kindness to me," Louise said, per CNN. "We shared in creating a cultural landmark that has continued to bring comfort and smiles to people during this difficult time. I hope that people will remember her the way that I do -- always with a smile on her face." In addition to her former co-star, many of Wells adoring fans have also been mourning her passing. Scroll down to read some heartfelt tweets from many of them.
OK Covid-19. You took Dawn Wells. This has gone too far. I remember 4 years ago I met you and you are the sweetest person in the world and I enjoyed talking to you. #Gilligansisland #DawnWells
RIP Mary Ann. pic.twitter.com/R6uLyUZp4v— Sasha (@SashaSvetlana2) December 30, 2020
💔 I've seen every episode of Gilligan's Island countless times, Mary Ann was always my favorite https://t.co/GHbB8HHGXV— Maggie Mae Fish 🐟 (@MaggieMaeFish) December 30, 2020
Absolutely loved Dawn Wells. Kind, good hearted woman #RIP "Maryanne" this was one of my favorite episodes💔@JimJaxMedia#DawnWells #GilligansIsland#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/c2VYSiuIa5— Florence Carmela (@FlorenceCarmela) December 30, 2020
OMG RIP actress Dawn Wells aka Mary Ann on Gilligan's Island ! Thank you for the memories & the legacy you left behind . You will never be forgotten . My thoughts go out to you , your family & friends at this time . God bless your soul . 🙏🏼🕊️😇😭🌹 pic.twitter.com/Me0UJ6TwAe— Rana (@RanaNb72) December 30, 2020
Rest in Peace, sweet actor in a show that wasted so many of my childhood hours.— Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) December 30, 2020
2020, just not done taking stuff away. pic.twitter.com/Vq1YP25t75— Detective Axel Foley (@det_Axel_Foley) December 30, 2020
I think I speak for all Gen X that we grew up on Gilligan's Island. If not on everyday after school, every weekend we watched.
Dawn Wells is a loss to our childhood. pic.twitter.com/v32F7Nhzf6— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) December 30, 2020
RIP to Dawn Wells (Mary Ann on Gilligans Island) who died at 82 from COVID-19 complications.
Damn you, 2020. pic.twitter.com/LyeqiFg2mQ— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 30, 2020
It was such a thrill for me to meet Dawn Wells when she came to see Two and a Half Men.
She could not have been more lovely and gracious. I’m so grateful that I got to enjoy the work she loved doing. #RIPDawnWells https://t.co/7pGCPhM798— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 30, 2020
#BREAKING - Actress Dawn Wells, best known as “Mary Ann” on TV’s “Gilligan’s Island,” has died at the age of 82. It was a result of complications due to COVID-19.— George Pennacchio (@abc7george) December 30, 2020
She was a positive spirit in the show biz world.
May this kind, lovely star R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/5qELBxusPA
I’m so sorry to hear about the passing of Dawn Wells. She was a delight to interview... pic.twitter.com/drbXsZ3Hq9— Mo Rocca (@MoRocca) December 30, 2020
Rest In Peace, beautiful Dawn Wells.
I always loved Mary Ann the most. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/stlh2vFOuS— Violet Klorer (still @ Home) (@violetklorer) December 30, 2020
Just when I thought 2020 was in the rear-view mirror. Another heartbreaking punch in the gut. I watched so many reruns of Gilligan’s Island as a kid after school, the castaways were essentially my babysitters. RIP Dawn Wells. https://t.co/kZRyoxHojM— Vladimir Duthiers (@vladduthiersCBS) December 30, 2020
Sat w/Dawn Wells on a plane. Very nice. Told me Coast Guard came to Gilligan set & told ‘em that they’d gotten lots of calls urging them to look for them. RIP.— Al Franken (@alfranken) December 30, 2020