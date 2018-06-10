David Spade Returns to Stage Days After Sister-in-Law Kate’s Suicide

David Spade returned to the stage three days after the death of sister-in-law fashion designer Kate Spade.

The stand-up comedian performed a set at the Brea Improv Comedy Club in southern California Friday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you for coming, it was a rough week, but I didn’t want to cancel and I appreciate you all coming out here,” he told the crowd. “And, if my jokes don’t work then I get sort of a free pass.”

David’s mood reportedly improved throughout his set, which was well-received. According to E! News, the audience could be heard clapping and laughing from start to finish.

“Thank you for coming out, I appreciate it,” he told the crowd at the end of his set.

He is set to perform again Saturday night at the club.

Kate was found dead by suicide in her New York City Apartment on Tuesday. She is survived by husband, Andy Spade — David’s brother, and their 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix.

Shortly after her sudden passing, David was one of many celebrities and loyal fans who paid tribute to the fashion icon. Hours after the news broke, he shared a heartfelt message for his sister-in-law on Instagram.

“Fuzzy picture but i love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still can’t believe it,” he reflected.

Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I dont think everyone knew how fucking funny she was… Its a rough world out there people. Try to hang on pic.twitter.com/2kRPvGvj8w — David Spade (@DavidSpade) June 6, 2018

He added in a separate Twitter post, “Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I don’t think everyone knew how f–ing funny she was… It’s a rough world out there people. Try to hang on.”

Kate’s namesake company, Kate Spade New York also issued a statement, expressing its condolences to its founder’s family. Kate sold the brand in 2006 and left the company in 2007 to focus on raising Frances Beatrix.

“Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honor all the beauty she brought into this world.”

The New York City chief medical examiner confirmed she died from hanging herself with a red scarf. Her housekeeper reportedly discovered her body around 10:20 a.m. and called the police.

Her husband, Andy, addressed the release of an alleged suicide note’s contents in a statement, dismissing the reports as “appalling.”

“I have yet to see any note left behind and am appalled that a private message to my daughter has been so heartlessly shared with the media,” he said.

“My main concern is Bea and protecting her privacy as she deals with the unimaginable grief of losing her mother,” the statement continued. “Kate loved Bea so very much.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).