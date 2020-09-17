David Spade Pokes Fun at Carole Baskin and 'Dancing With the Stars' in Hilarious 'Grown Ups' Instagram Post

✖

Carole Baskin competing on Dancing With the Stars has certainly had a lot of people talking, and now comedian David Spade has poked fun at the big-cat enthusiast in his own way. Spade took to Instagram and shared a photo of Baskin and her partner Pasha Pashkov above a hilarious screenshot from the 2010 movie Grown Ups. The screenshot features Rob Schneider and his character's wife, who is significantly older.

In the post's caption, Spade quipped, "Hey [Rob Schneider] good luck tonight!" The post has had many laughing, with one of Spade and Schneider's fellow SNL alums, Chris Kattan replying, "Genius joke alert!" In Grown Ups, Schneider played Rob Hilliard, one of five young friends who come back together when their old junior high basketball coach dies. The other four friends were played by Spade, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, and Kevin James. Schneider's character has been through three marriages, and is now on his fourth, Gloria, a woman many years his senior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Spade (@davidspade) on Sep 17, 2020 at 8:39am PDT

Gloria was played by Joyce Van Patten, a longtime actress who is sister to iconic comedic actor Dick Van Patten. Notably, Joyce was once married to Dennis Dugan, the director of Grown Ups. Duggan also directed the sequel — Grown Ups 2 (2013) — as well as a number of other Sandler films, such as Happy Gilmore, Big Daddy, and Just Go with It.

While Baskin is unlikely to reply to Spade's joke herself, she has been very up front about why she chose to do DWTS, and a lot of it has to do with the way she feels she was depicted in the Netflix docuseries that catapulted her to the notoriety she is currently enjoying. "Tiger King really glamorized animal abusers and villainized me for trying to stop animal abuse, and so I felt really betrayed by that," she said during a Good Morning America interview. "But what amazed me was how many people believed that false portrayal of me without doing anything to find out who I really am."

Baskin added, "It's been a nightmare since Tiger King aired. The longer my partner and I can stay in the running and in the competition it will keep the cats forefront in the viewer's eye and to me that was where Tiger King missed the ball - it really should have been focused on the animals." Dancing With the Stars Season 29 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.