David Spade Nashville Stand-up Show Halted After Seizure

Comedian David Spade reportedly had to pause a performance at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium Wednesday when a member of the audience suffered a seizure. The Saturday Night Live star's performance was part of the 2021 Nashville Comedy Festival. Earlier this month, Spade was named one of the celebrity guest hosts for Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, since host Chris Harrison has left the franchise.

Spade was almost complete with his set when members of the audience began screaming and panicking, sources told The Blast. A man apparently suffered a seizure and there was "complete mayhem" in the theater. The house lights came on, and it only took a minute for the emergency crews to arrive on the scene. The man is expected to be ok, but it was not reported what led to the medical emergency.

The comedian reportedly remained "calm and professional" during the emergency. He was able to finish his set. Space is reaching out to the man who suffered the seizure to offer free tickets to a future show. Spae has not publicly commented on the situation. He did share an old photo of himself with Dolly Parton to mark his trip to Nashville though.

Earlier this month, sources told Us Weekly that Spade will be one of several celebrity guest hosts for this summer's Bachelor in Paradise season. The other guest hosts have not been revealed yet, and ABC has not made a formal announcement. Spade, who has joked about his love of The Bachelor franchise in the past, will host the show for two weeks.

Harrison announced plans to take a break from the franchise after the racism controversy that The Bachelor was embroiled in earlier this year. The ongoing season of The Bachelorette is the first-ever entry in the franchise without Harrison, as former Bachelorette stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are hosting together. On June 8, Harrison confirmed he would not be returning to The Bachelor franchise at all, after hosing for two decades.

"I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter," Harrison wrote on Instagram. "I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime."

ABC has not announced a permanent replacement for Harrison, and the network is not likely to for some time. A source told Variety earlier this month that ABC is in no rush. The next season of The Bachelor will not premiere until January 2022, so ABC has until production starts to make a decision.