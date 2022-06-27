David Spade Donates $5K to Viral Burger King Employee Who Never Missed Work for 27 Years

David Spade gifted a long-time Burger King employee on June 23 with a $5,000 donation. The 57-year-old comedian made a generous contribution to Kevin Ford's GoFundMe just days after he went viral for a video thanking the fast-food company for a goody bag he'd earned after 27 years of uninterrupted work.

Spade also sent Ford an Instagram message, "Keep up the good work. 27 years." Kevin Ford told TMZ that his daughter informed him someone named David Spade donated $5,000 to his GoFundMe page, but he wasn't sure it was the comic until he looked in his Instagram inbox. TMZ obtained a screenshot of their exchange in which Ford replied, "Holy s–, dude."

I dunno. This horrendously sad to me

...27 years...reeses pic.twitter.com/sb4GHZrh6s — Born_Invincible (@IBC_Yoh) June 19, 2022

Ford also expressed his disbelief at Spade's kind gesture and said he looked forward to using some of his paid time off. "THANK YOU SO MUCH!!! For even watching the video! I love you, my brother!!! Much love and God Bless... I think might be able to take a day off..." he told Spade.

Spade joked that Ford should "wait till year 30" to take any time off. "D–, are you one of my managers???" he replied. "Thank you again, Sir... Have a great day."

Recently, Ford, 60, went viral after posting a video of himself thanking Burger King for gifting him with a movie ticket, a bag of Reese's Pieces, a Starbucks cup, two pens, a lanyard, and an assortment of keychains for his hard work at the company. He graciously said, "loyalty pays off "in the clip.

However, Twitter users expressed shock that the company didn't do more for him. Word spread of his dedication to his job at the Las Vegas Airport branch of the burger chain, and the Nevada native was overwhelmed by the generosity shown to him.

"I was grateful for anything. There's people I have worked with for 20 or 30 years and they didn't get anything. I am happy with anything," Ford told NewsNationNow.

"I am grateful and happy. I am just thankful that I got that," he said of the goody bag. "There are people working hard, and they didn't get anything."

Ford was overcome when discussing the numerous donations he had received over the past few days. "The generosity of these people is just overwhelming. I've been crying for three days now. I can't believe it. I really can't," he said.

Ford could not explain how he had never missed a shift in his 27 years of employment."I don't know myself. I don't know how I did that! Maybe I'm a robot? I just never thought about taking a day off. I just try to work as hard as I can, whatever I do," Ford explained.

Ford's daughter, Seryna, created his GoFundMe account, explaining that her father worked at the company as a single father to gain custody of his first two children. She explained how as Ford's family grew, he remained at his job and "continued to work here because of the amazing health insurance," and that "leaving would cost him his retirement."

"In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money, but if anyone feels like blessing him, he would love to visit his grandchildren." Including Spade's $5,000 donation, Ford's GoFundMe has now raised over $150,000 of its $175,000 goal, which Seryna increased after exceeding the original one.

Seryna wrote in a June 24 update, "I seriously can't believe this. Y'all are changing his life! Thank y'all! A million times over, THANK YOU!!!!"

Ford told TMZ he wants to use the cash to visit his daughters and grandkids in Texas and help pay for some of their college tuition. He also said he wants to buy a hybrid Ford car with the money.