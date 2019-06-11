David Ortiz Fans React to MLB Legend’s Close Call After Shooting

Retired Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is reportedly recovering after undergoing emergency surgery to address injuries he suffered in a shooting. The athlete was shot on Sunday night while out in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

News of the shooting rocked the sports world. Social media has been flooded with well wishes for Ortiz, 43. Athletes like Pedro Martinez and Alex Rodriguez sent prayers his way in the wake of the shooting, and fans and fellow sports stars have reacted similarly.

Martinez tweeted a message for Ortiz on Monday, sharing a photo of himself hugging his former teammate. He said in the message that he was “at peace” knowing Ortiz was recovering.

“I’m at peace knowing you out of danger; you a strong man Compai, can’t wait to hear your voice. My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon,” he wrote in English and Spanish on the social media platform.

Rodriguez shared a similar message for his former sports rival. He shared a news story about the shooting, adding that he was “Anxiously waiting for more news.

“In the meantime, only prayers for [David Ortiz], Tiffany and their family,” he wrote.

Ortiz’s spokesman, Leo Lopez, told the Associated Press doctors removed the former Major League Baseball player’s gallbladder and part of his intestine.

TMZ reported that the Red Sox sent representatives to the Dominican Republic to assist with Ortiz’s medical care. Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said they intended to fly Ortiz to the U.S. Monday to receive more treatment.

“Our hope is that David will arrive in Boston sometime later tonight. Right now, the club’s exclusive focus is on David’s health and well being,” he told the media. “Please know that we are doing everything we can to support David and his family during this very difficult period.”

Ortiz was at Dial Bar and Lounge in a heavily populated area of Santo Domingo on Sunday when the shooting occurred. He was shot in the back at close range, National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte revealed.

Two suspects have been pegged in the shooting. The gunman was initially identified at 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia, according to ESPN. Authorities later revealed that Garcia and another man were involved in the shooting. Garcia drove a motorcycle carrying himself and the shooter. He was detained by a crowd at the bar and beaten.

According to ESPN, he suffered a contusion on his head and trauma to his thorax, left knee and right leg. The other suspect hasn’t been named at this time.