David Cassidy’s Former Florida Mansion Available to Rent

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida mansion once owned David Cassidy is now available to rent. The owners are big Cassidy fans and have done their best to make it look like the ’70s teen heartthrob still lives there.

Property manager Ray Davis gave 10 News a tour of the six-bedroom home, which is covered with Cassidy memorabilia on the walls.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They have a copy of Cassidy’s first RCA record from 1975 hanging on a wall, along with pictures from every part of his life. In the foyer, the owners still have Cassidy’s piano out. They also have a ceramic plate signed by Cassidy’s son Beau Cassidy in the kitchen.

The house has six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. You can rent the home for $1,200 per day, although it serves as the vacation home to the couple who own it.

As the Sun Sentinel reported at the time, Cassidy had to sell the mansion after he filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2015. Dr. Scott Watkins, a Maryland oncologist, bought the home for $5 million in November 2015.

When the two-story home was put up for sale, Vincent Clancy of DaVinci Realty Group in Wilton Manors said the new owners had no plans of tearing down the dated property. Clancy told the Sun Sentinel that Watkins planned to renovate the home, which was already heavily remodeled by Cassidy.

The 67-year-old Cassidy has been in a Florida hospital since Nov. 18, as his liver and kidneys are failing. His family is by his side, with his ex-wife Sue Shifrin tweeting today that he is in “critical but stable” condition. The former Partridge Family star revealed in March that he was diagnosed with dementia.

The property owners “want to give their comfort and prayers to the family and wish him a fast recovery.”