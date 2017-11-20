David Cassidy’s Family Gives Update on His Condition

Partridge Family star David Cassidy is in “stable but critical” condition.

Cassidy’s ex-wife, Sue Shifrin, took to Twitter to update worried fans about his condition, writing “OFFICIAL UPDATE: CRITICAL BUT STABLE #davidcassidy.”

🙏#davidcassidy — Sue Shifrin Cassidy (@sookloozy) November 20, 2017

Cassidy was rushed to the hospital late last week due to reported liver and kidney failure. He was put into a medically-induced coma and was being held in the intensive care unit. Cassidy’s representative confirmed yesterday that he was now conscious and surrounded by family, including his son Beau Cassidy, his brother Patrick Cassidy, and Shifrin.

The 67-year-old made headlines with his health back in March, when he revealed that he was battling dementia. It is reported that his health has been in decline for the past several months.

