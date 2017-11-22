David Cassidy’s Family Rushes to His Side as His Condition Worsens

Following the news that his condition has been worsening, David Cassidy‘s family is dropping everything to be by his side in what might be his last moments.

PEOPLE reports exclusively that Cassidy, who remains in intensive care after being hospitalized for liver and kidney failure earlier this week, has his family with him.

“There had been many family issues because of his alcoholism, but they are all reuniting in support of him,” a source close to Cassidy, 67, tells PEOPLE. “He was delighted to see them.”

Cassidy, who suffers from dementia, was initially put into a medically induced coma after being hospitalized for liver failure.

The Partridge Family star’s rep previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Cassidy was conscious and surrounded by family, including his son Beau Cassidy, ex-wife Sue Shifrin (whom he was married to from 1991 to 2016) and brother Patrick Cassidy.

The source adds that when his brother Patrick walked into the room, “David lit up like a Christmas tree. There’s been total resolution within the family. They will always be there for him.”

Earlier in the day, David’s brother Shaun sent out a tweet, telling fans that he was thankful for their love and good wishes.

Thank you for all your love and good wishes for David. It means the world to all of us. — Shaun Cassidy (@shaunpcassidy) November 18, 2017

The two brothers were both in the entertainment industry, with Shaun starring on The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries and Cassidy starring on The Partridge Family. They also both had successful music careers.

The brothers had collaborated musically numerous times and even starred in the Broadway play Blood Brothers together.

