David Cassidy’s Ex-Wife Shares One of Her Favorite Memories With the Late Star

David Cassidy’s ex-wife is taking a trip down memory lane after the star passed away last week at the age of 67.

Cassidy’s third wife, Sue Shifrin, shared a photo of the late singer crooning, “I Think I Love You” to her Sunday, calling it “one of the memories I cherish” in the captioned.

“No one sounded like him,” she wrote. “Unique in every way.”

Shifrin and Cassidy were married for more than 20 years, tying the knot in 1991 and filing for divorce in 2014. The divorce was finalized in 2016, and Cassidy never remarried.

People in the comments echoed Shifrin’s sentiments, and offered support to the woman.

“So true. No one could match that voice. Love to you, Sue,” one person commented.

“Thank you for sharing him with the world,” another added.

The Partridge Family star passed away on Nov. 21 after he reportedly suffered from kidney failure and was in need of a new liver, according to TMZ.

In 2017, Cassidy revealed to PEOPLE he was diagnosed with dementia.

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” his family told PEOPLE of his passing.. “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”