David Cassidy Estate Worth Substantial Amount, Son to Get Nearly $2 Million

David Cassidy’s son, Beau Cassidy, stands to receive nearly $2 million in the wake of his father’s November death — a far cry from what was originally estimated as $150,000.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, David Cassidy‘s estate was originally estimated around $150,000 with fears that the money could be dwindled down after paying off his debts which totaled around $180,000.

But the estate is now claiming that after the undisputed debts are paid, it would be left with assets and cash at a value of approximately $230,000. What’s more is that Cassidy was incorporated as DBC Inc., and that the company will continue to receive residuals from Sony and other sources — likely from The Partridge Family.

Furthermore, Beau Cassidy was reportedly the beneficiary of two more of David Cassidy’s plans: his retirement plan, which exceeded $450,000, and his life insurance policy, worth an estimated $1 million.

Beau Cassidy stands to inherit $1.86 million.

As previously reported, Cassidy cut his daughter, actress Katie Cassidy, from his will but left Beau in. David and Katie Cassidy had a complicated relationship, stemming from Katie spending most of her time with her mother, model Sherry Williams. Cassidy reportedly said on multiple occasions that he “didn’t raise” Katie.

“Because I didn’t raise her, I didn’t have to parent her,” Cassidy told PEOPLE in a 2009 interview. “I’m always here and totally nonjudgmental.”

In the year that he died, Cassidy distanced himself even further from his daughter in a different interview with the magazine. “I’ve never had a relationship with her,” he said of the Arrow star in February 2017. “I wasn’t her father. I was her biological father but I didn’t raise her. She has a completely different life.”

David Cassidy died in November 2017 from organ failure after being rushed to the hospital nearly a week before. He was 67. He had been open about his battle with alcoholism throughout his life and in 2015 was diagnosed with dementia. In a 2017 interview with Dr. Phil, Cassidy spoke about the love he had for Beau.

“I was the ideal father. I would do anything for him. He’s the love of my life and probably the reason that I didn’t kill myself because of him,” Cassidy told Dr. Phil.

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” his family told PEOPLE at the time of his death. “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”