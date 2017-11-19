David Cassidy’s Brother Shaun Shares Message About Singer’s Health Scare

As David Cassidy’s fans wait for developments on his condition, his brother, Shaun Cassidy, has issued a brief statement about the health scare.

Shaun’s message all about thanking the fans for their support during this trying time.

“Thank you for all your love and good wishes for David,” Shaun wrote. “It means the world to all of us.”

Shaun’s message was sent Saturday evening, and Cassidy’s condition has reportedly worsened since.

The two brothers were both in the entertainment industry, with Shaun starring on The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries and Cassidy starring on The Partridge Family. They also both had successful music careers.

The two brothers had collaborated musically numerous times and even starred in the Broadway play Blood Brothers together.

Cassidy is currently hospitalized in Florida and is in need of liver and kidney transplant. His condition has recently gotten so critical that he was put in the ICU.