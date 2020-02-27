David Beckham Says He’s ‘Proud’ of ‘Amazing Person’ Prince Harry Amid Royal Exit

Amidst the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s step back from life as senior royals, one of the prince’s friends, David Beckham, has opened up about the situation in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. According to the soccer player, he and Harry mainly keep their conversations friendly and focused on what’s most important.

Beckham told ET that while he hasn’t spoken to Harry about his move to Canada (Harry and Meghan will reportedly split their time between Canada and the United Kingdom), they have spoken about other important topics.

“I haven’t spoken to Harry about him moving. We speak as friends and that’s the most important thing for me,” Beckham told the publication. “I think he’s enjoying being a young father for the first time and that’s what we always spoke about. When you are a parent, it changes everything for you. He always needs to be happy.”

The athlete continued to say that he and his wife, Victoria Beckham, who both attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s May 2018 nuptials, are proud of how well Harry has adapted to fatherhood.

“We love him and he’s an amazing person — and that’s the most important thing — but I’m proud to see him growing up as an individual and being that person that every father wants to be,” he continued. “Every father wants to be loving to their children and that’s what I see with him.”

Beckham’s comments come as Harry and Meghan are preparing to make a major change in their lives as members of the royal family. In early January, the couple announced their intention to step back as senior royals. After the pair discussed the matter with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Prince William, it was later reported that Harry and Meghan’s transition will go into effect come April 1.

In late January, Harry opened up about his and his wife’s decision during a dinner held for the supporters of his Sentebale charity in London, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges,” he said at the time. “And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”

“Our hope was to continue serving the queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding,” Harry continued. “Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible. I’ve accepted this, knowing it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what it had come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.”

