Dave Chappelle Cancels Texas Comedy Shows After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Dave Chappelle has been forced to cancel several upcoming shows in Texas after testing positive for the coronavirus. A representative for Chappelle confirmed the standup comedian’s diagnosis to Deadline. Chappelle is currently quarantining and is not experiencing any symptoms.

The COVID-19 diagnosis caused Chappelle to cancel his remaining four shows in Austin, Texas, where he was set to perform at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater. The venue's website showed cancellations for four shows through Tuesday. Fellow comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan was scheduled to perform with Chappelle on Friday and Saturday. In an Instagram post, Rogan apologized for the cancellation, promising, "we'll reschedule them as soon as we can." The remaining two shows were billed as "Dave Chappelle and Friends."

Chappelle performed the first of five shows in Austin Wednesday night, according to TMZ, which was the first to report Chappelle's diagnosis. Earlier this week, Chappelle, Rogan Elon Musk, and Grimes were photographed at Stubb's Amphitheater. Grimes revealed last week she had tested positive for the virus.

In the statement from Chappelle's representative, it was noted that the standup comedian "has safely conducted socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June 2020." His shows were moved to Austin during the winter. Throughout this time, Chappelle and his team have enacted plenty of safety precautions, including "rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team." Chappelle's representative said, "his diligent testing enabled him to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus."

This is not the first time Chappelle has been forced to cancel shows. In September, he had to cancel four shows in Ohio after one of the recurring performers on the bill was believed to have contracted the virus. At the time, Page Six reported his "Intimate Socially Distanced Affair" series was shut down hours before the latest installment due to the possible positive diagnosis. A representative confirmed to the outlet, "due to possible exposure to COVID-19 within our inner circle, and out of an abundance of caution, we have elected to cancel the remaining … shows." It added, "Social distancing, face masks, hand sanitizer, temperature checks and access to daily COVID tests have all been a part of our protocol. We take COVID-19 very seriously."