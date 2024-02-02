Darius Rucker Arrested in Tennessee: Details on Hootie & the Blowfish Singer's Charges

Darius Rucker is facing some charges. TMZ reports that the Hootie & the Blowfish singer was booked on a minor drug offense in Tennessee for an alleged handoff. He was taken into custody in his home country of Williamson and booked at the Sheriff's Department on three misdemeanor charges. They were for two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of a violation of Tennessee's vehicle registration law, with cops saying he let his tags expire.

TMZ confirms that Rucker was bonded out of jail an hour after he was booked and is not in custody. His attorney later told the outlet that his client "is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges." No other information has been released on what exactly happened, but since it is just minor charges, it doesn't sound as bad.

The arrest comes just over three years after he separated from his wife of 20 years in 2020. In October, he revealed that the two were not officially divorced and had remained on good terms since their split. They share two kids, and Rucker has another daughter from a previous relationship. In December, Rucker revealed how he was doing since the split, noting he's learned "a lot" about himself.

Darius Rucker is most known as the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and co-founder of Hootie & the Blowfish. After being founded in 1986, the band went on hiatus in 2008, aside from a few one-off performances. They returned in 2018 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Cracked Rear View. They've released six studio albums over the years, and Rucker has released eight more as a solo artist. His most recent album, Carolyn's Boy, released last October and is dedicated to his late mother. The album charted at 153 on the Billboard Top 200 but 27 on the Top Country Albums Billboard chart. It peaked at No. 3 on the Country Albums list for Official Charts in the UK.

Hopefully, all turns out alright for Rucker in Tennessee, especially since he is cooperating. The fact that he was released so soon after being booked is a good thing. It's unknown if more details will be released surrounding the charges, but fans shouldn't be too worried. They may want to double-check to make sure they don't have expired tags on their cars, however, just to be safe.