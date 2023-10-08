Darius Rucker Delivered an Incredible Gift to Ric Flair After Serious Health Scare

Darius Rucker was inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame on Wednesday, and his friend Ric Flair was on hand to do the honors. The controversial wrestling icon delivered a nine-minute speech about the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman, whom Nashville honored for his music industry achievements. "The Nature Boy" was sure to stray off and talk about some of Rucker's great parties and concerts over the years, but he mostly heaped tons of praise on the music legend.

The best antidote he shared was tied to Flair's health scare back in late 2017. Flair was recovering from a bowel obstruction and kidney failure, among other issues. Rucker went out of his way to surprise Flair with a home visit, despite being in the middle of a tour. Flair shared that detail at the time, but he didn't disclose what the "Wagon Wheel" singer brought along with him — until this speech.

(Photo: John Connor Coulston / PopCulture.com)

"When I almost died [six] years ago and in the hospital for 30 days, then in rehab for 30 days, he was touring, so he couldn't come and see me," Flair recalled. Until one day, "up pulls Darius in his tour bus. He drove out of the way while on tour and brought in 20 bottles of Dom Pérignon."

The 16-time world champion was sure to note that, while he couldn't drink them at the time, he definitely finished them all once he recovered. Flair went on to celebrate the "most caring guy in the world" for his personal and professional successes.

"I mean, really, if you think about it, who can be so good at rock and roll, and the next day, on top of the world in country music? How many people can do that? Who can flip that gear?" Flair said of Rucker. "I think the greatest thing that ever happened in the world for Nashville is the day that Darius decided to spend some time here. He's a great guy. Brother, if you need a true friend, you've got a great one in your corner. God bless you.

(Photo: John Connor Coulston / PopCulture.com)

"The music accolades speak for themselves. I'm just telling you as a person, there's not a nicer guy alive. Not a nicer, more caring person. And I want him to know that from my heart. I appreciate all he's done for me."

Flair attending the ceremony surely grabbed some eyeballs from the public, the WWE Hall of Famer stressed that Rucker, "a guy that will do anything for anybody," was the man of the hour.

"I'm just a dumb wrestler lucky enough to meet a lot of nice people along the way. And I'm fortunate enough to be able to call Darius Rucker my friend," Flair said. "He's one of the greatest people I've ever met."