Danny Trejo Talks Feisty Cinco de Mayo Collaboration With Singer Sofia Reyes (Exclusive)

✖

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, Danny Trejo has once again partnered with Tostitos for their Fiesta Remix campaign, and this time singer Sofia Reyes is leading the charge with him. The beloved actor recently sat down with PopCulture.com and shared what brought him back to the campaign for the second year in a row, the truth behind Cinco de Mayo, and what are his favorite style of Tostitos. "Well, first of all, it's like one of the chips that I really enjoy and I love their scoop because it doesn't break in the guacamole. You know what I mean?" Trejo quipped to PopCulture. "It's something new this year."

The Machete star went on to offer a much-needed history lesson on the big holiday as well, stating how the day celebrates togetherness in every facet. "Cinco de Mayo is always a lot of fun around the house and everybody gets together. Cinco de Mayo is a kind of family, but everybody thinks that it's the independence day of Mexico — it's a battle that we drove the French out of Mexico. But it wasn't the independence battle that we won. September 16th is independence day, but as I said, it's a great time for family. This year we started Tostitos.com/Fiesta Remix, add a little spice."

While speaking about filming a Tostitos commercial with Reyes, an award-winning singer, Trejo said she was a "lot of fun" to work with. "She's really professional. She really wants to know what's happening. I was watching her with the camera. She's really interested in the camera and stuff." He then clarified that Reyes' curiosity was about the nature of filming and "how the camera works. And I like that in an actor. You have to worry about how you look, but if you're interested in what's going on around you, it's awesome."

Finally, Trejo shared that Tostitos has been a staple in his career throughout the years. "I always have really liked Tostitos. In my trailer, there's always a bag and guacamole," he said. "That's my favorite snack, anyways. I got an avocado tree at back (to) make my own guacamole." Fans can check out Trejo and Reyes' commercial for Tostitos Fiesta Remix above, as well as go to Tostitos.com/FiestaRemix for tons of awesome Cinco de Mayo tips and recipes!