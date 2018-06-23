Danny Masterson Sparks Concern With Photo of Daughter’s Foot Injury

Danny Masterson’s daughter suffered a minor foot injury on Saturday, and his fans filled up his Instagram with well wishes.

The Ranch alum posted a shot of his 4-year-old daughter, Fianna Francis Masterson, on Instagram Saturday that put her foot front-and-center. Apparently she had been playing at a friend’s pool and suffered blisters and burns on her toes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Annual take [your] daughter to a friend’s pool day…,” Masterson wrote.

Fans of the former That ’70s Show star took to the comment section of the photo to express their sympathy to the small child. Numeorus “get well soon,” “ouch” and “feel better” messages are visible looking throughout the post’s replies.

Fans also gave Masterson some parental advice on how to best treat the blisters. Most suggested aloe vera for now and other precautionary measures in the future.

“Damnnnnnn aloe vera those toes. Poor girl,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Ouuuuch [sad face emoticon] water socks. They may look funny but they save feet.”

Many Masterson fans also took the opportunity to reflect on memories of children’s an their own blisters as kids.

“I remember this on my fingers too ouch!!” one fan wrote. “Taught me to want to learn how to swim so I no longer wanted to hold on.”

Another commenter added, “My middle daughter’s toes looked like that for eight summers in a row! But, that didn’t stop her from going to the pool!! Get out the sunscreen and aloe!!!”

Masterson seems to be enjoying some off-time in the wake of his firing from The Ranch. He has posted several photos with his family as of late, including a Father’s Day photo of Fianna.

He shared a shot of the child giving a mean mug to the camera and paired it with a caption about fatherhood.

“To all the badass Dads with the punk rock kids, I wish you a moment of peace today,” he wrote. “Not gonna happen but we can all wish… [Happy Father’s Day]”

Fianna is Masterson’s only with his wife, actress Bijou Phillips. He and Phillips began dating in 2005 and married in 2011. They welcomed Fianna to the world on Valentine’s Day in 2014.

All episodes of The Ranch are currently streaming on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Netflix / Adrien Lachappelle