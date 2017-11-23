Danny Masterson’s Publicist Says a Woman Can’t Be Raped by Her Boyfriend

The Ranch star Danny Masterson is in hot water after his publicist made some unflattering justifications for his alleged assaults against multiple women.

Jenni Weinman, Masterson’s long-time representative, reportedly told an alleged victim that her case against Masterson would fail because she “was Danny’s girlfriend at the time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Weinman was referring to Chrissie Bixler, an ex-girlfriend of Masterson’s who was a devout Scientologist along with him. Bixler has accused Masterson of assaulting her in her sleep several times back in the early 2000’s, but says that their religious beliefs kept her from coming forward about it.

In 2016, Bixler began tweeting about her experience as part of the conversation surrounding accusations against then-presidential nominee Donald Trump. It was at that point, she told The Huffington Post, that she was contacted by an anonymous woman who also claims to have been assaulted by Masterson.

It was the anonymous victim who shared the call with Weinman. In the call, the anonymous victim brought up Bixler’s story, to which Weinman responded:

“Well, Chrissie was Danny’s girlfriend at the time, so there’s really nothing, there’s no story there… They were boyfriend and girlfriend and they dated, and then they f–ked for a year after they broke up, so I don’t think that…”

The justification does not look good for the That 70’s Show star, especially in today’s revelatory times.

There are four cases of rape against Masterson, and all allegedly occured in the early 2000’s. The LAPD says they’re investigating at least three of these cases.

Masterson denies all the allegations, but not the encounters themselves. He remembers them all and claims they were consensual.

Bixler remains outspoken against Masterson, especially on Twitter, where she criticized Netflix for renewing The Ranch after all these accusations came to light.