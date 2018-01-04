Danny Masterson Dropped by Talent Agency Amid Rape Accusations

Danny Masterson keeps losing one professional gig after another.

United Talent Agency (UTA) has dropped Danny Masterson amid allegations of sexual assault by multiple women, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Thursday. The actor was also fired by Netflix in December following the accusations, despite being highly regarded for his role in The Ranch.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating at least three of the claims of sexual assault made against Masterson, but amid the mounting allegations, Masterson has maintained his innocence.

“Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” Masterson said in a statement in December. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

Accusations against Masterson first went public in March when journalist Tony Ortega published a series of documents on his site, The Underground Bunker. The story claimed that the LAPD were investigating multiple cases of rape and sodomy by Masterson, a devout Scientologist.

Ortega’s research highlighted evidence that showed the women — who were also members of the religious group — claiming they were pressured by the Church of Scientology not to go public with their accusations or to contact police.

When Netflix continued to work with Masterson following the swift firing of Kevin Spacey and Louis C.K. over similar claims, accuser Chrissie Carnell-Bixler went public to blast the company for its hypocrisy.

“I was sick when I read Netflix’s statement on continuing with The Ranch and continuing their working relationship with a man who has violently raped and abused so many women,” Bixler said. “Four months after the story broke and the LAPD confirmed a criminal investigation, Netflix ordered another season of The Ranch.”

“I’m going to be an amazing woman who will NOT shut my mouth when I find out my rapist raped countless other women,” Carnell-Bixler continued. “I will NOT shut my mouth when Netflix tries to make us feel like we don’t matter. We DO matter.”

Netflix fired Masterson days later, but Carnell-Bixler has continued to speak out about her alleged abuser, his victims and Scientology’s alleged cover-up.

She also came to the aide of Masterson’s most recent accuser, Bobette Riales, a former girlfriend of the actor who came forward in December.

“I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time,” Riales wrote on Twitter of her relationship with the actor in the early 2000s. “My truth will be heard. I applaud [Chrissie Carnell-Bixler’s] strength as well.”

As some Twitter users painted Riales a liar and accused her and others of seeking fame and money, Carnell-Bixler maintained that “Scientology bots” were behind the attacks on their character.

“Bobette is a huge threat to the church and the rapist. They have to discredit her. They are all spewing the same narrative,” the model and actress said. She claimed Riales filed a police report “long ago” and only came forward to support her.

“She didn’t want me to stand alone,” Carnell-Bixler added.

Though the LAPD have been investigating the claims against Masterson, no charges have been filed.