Danielle Bregoli Planning to Purchase House Worth Millions

“Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli is eyeing some new property in Los Angeles.

Bhad Bhabie is reportedly planning to put the money she’s made from her music and sold-out world tour to good use, eyeing homes in Tarzana, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles, worth up to $5 million.

“Yeah, I wanna move to Tarzana,” Bregoli, who rose to fame as the “Cash Me Outside” girl after an appearance on Dr. Phil, told reporters with TMZ. “I have a lot of people who live with me. Everyone lives with me, so I would have to buy a decent sized house. So probably like $5 million, maybe $4 million. I don’t wanna be ridiculous, but I don’t wanna be stingy.”

As for whether or not her mother, Barbara Bregoli, would be staying under the same roof with her, the 15-year-old “These Heaux” rapper was a bit reluctant to say.

“Maybe the pool house. Maybe the garage. You know, my mom is just a little extra,” she said.

Should Bregoli decide not to allow her mother to live with her, Barbara does not have much to worry about, as her daughter wrote her a $65,000 check to pay off her mortgage in December.

The 15-year-old rapper will likely have no difficulty affording the hefty price tags that she is looking at, as her rap career is taking off. In September, she signed a multi-million-dollar record deal with Atlantic Records, which also has deals with Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, and Wiz Khalifa.

The teenager has already released five singles on her own, with one of them, “Hi Bich” getting streamed more than 15 million times on Spotify. Two of her songs have since made their way to the Billboard Hot 100 chart and “Hi Bich” went Gold. Her first single, “These Heaux,” ranked on the Hot 100 chart at 77, making her the youngest female rapper to make the chart.

It was also previously reported that along with her music career, she has a budding reality TV career as well. In April it was reported that Bregoli could be making her way to the small screen after she signed a deal with production company Invent TV to create a docuseries about her music career and personal life. The series had begun filming that same month and it was said at the time that “several networks” were interested in the series, though there has not yet been any word as to whether it was picked up.