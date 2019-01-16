Danielle ‘Bhad Bhabie’ Bregoli Lands $900K Makeup Deal

Danielle Bregoli has reportedly signed a makeup endorsement deal that will have her rolling in the cash.

According to TMZ, Bhad Bhabie has signed a six-month, $900,000 endorsement deal with CopyCat Beauty to promote their products on social media. Bregoli will also reportedly earn a percentage of the company’s sales.

The beauty company, which describes its brand as “beauty made affordable,” sells a number of products, including makeup kits, eye essentials, lipstick, brushes, and other makeup products. Makeup palettes and liquid glitter start at just $4.99 while other products, such as makeup brush sets, range anywhere from $19.99 to $49.99.

Bregoli, already featured prominently on CopyCat Beauty’s website, will have the chance to extend the endorsement to three years depending on the success of the first six months. The outlet reports that Bregoli is expected to subtly feature the products in her social media posts and music videos rather than launching beauty reviews and makeup tutorials on her YouTube page.

This is just the latest money maker for the young rapper, who signed a multi-million-dollar record deal with Atlantic Records in September of 2017. The deal has already proven to be a success Bregoli. Along with “These Heaux,” her first single under the deal, earning her the distinction of becoming the youngest female rapper to chart on the Hot 100 at #77, she also recently embarked on a 25-city tour that saw her rake in roughly $1 million.

The Boynton Beach teenager, who rose to fame following her 2016 appearance on an episode of Dr. Phil titled “I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime!,” is also expected to break into reality TV. She has reportedly signed a deal with production company Invent TV to create a docuseries about her music career and personal life. The reality series, which is said to be in the process of being shopped around to various networks, began filming in April.

In all, Bhad Bhabie has garnered herself an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. A large part of that money comes from her paid product placements on Instagram, which she reportedly earns up to $300,000 a month for. She also reportedly charges $40,000 for her meet and greet sessions.

Bregoli isn’t shy about showing off her money, either. She recently spent $40,000 on porcelain veneers, a payment that followed her paying off her mother’s mortgage months earlier.