Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Whether He Would Return to ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise

Daniel Radcliffe has big plans for his career, but they probably do not include a return to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. In a new interview with Variety, Radcliffe discussed his new and upcoming works, many of which have strayed far from his background a blockbuster superstar. He said that the Wizarding World is “doing just fine without” him.

Radcliffe may be finished with his Hogwarts education, but he is still in high demand in Hollywood. The actor has been noted for taking some “weird” roles in the years since Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows was released, and it looks like things will continue that way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After catching up about his new movie Escape From Pretoria and the other things he’s working on, Radcliffe was asked about if he would consider returning to the role of Harry Potter, or perhaps appearing in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

“I don’t think so,” he said. “I don’t like say no to things, but it’s not something that I’m rushing to do. I feel like those films have moved on and they’re doing just fine without us.”

“I’m happy to keep it that way,” Radcliffe went on. “I like what my life is now. I’m not saying that I’ll never go back into any franchise, but I like the flexibility that I have with my career now. And I don’t want to get into a situation where I’m signed up for one series for years in advance.”

Considering the time Radcliffe put in as The Boy Who Lived, he has every right to avoid the world of big franchises as long as he can. Now 30 years old, Radcliffe was cast as the star of Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone right around his 11th birthday back in 2000. According to a report by The Telegraph, his parents nearly turned down the role for him, fearing it was too big of a commitment at the time.

Radcliffe spent a decade filming the smash-hit franchise, becoming an A-lister in the process. Since then, he has starred in more “off-beat” films, as Variety put it. They asked Radcliffe if this was intentional on his part.

“I accept the label in that there’s nothing I’ve shied away from. But I wasn’t like, ‘Find me the weirdest thing out there.’ I wasn’t picking projects that were weird for weird’s sake,” he said.

Many fans feel that Radcliffe is now trending towards the more conventional projects now, especially with the release of the TBS anthology comedy series Miracle Workers. Radcliffe stars in the show, playing a man named Craig Bog in the first season and now Prince Chauncley The Pretty Cool in the ongoing Season 2. Miracle Workers airs on Wednesdays on TBS.

Radcliffe will be back on the big screen this weekend as well. Escape From Pretoria will be at theaters everywhere on Friday.