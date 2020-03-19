Daniel Dae Kim’s Fans Stunned to Learn of ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Alum Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Former Hawaii Five-0 star Daniel Dae Kim revealed on Thursday he was diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Kim said he was tested after working in New York, one of the areas hardest hit by the virus’ spread in the U.S. Kim’s fans and friends have reached out to him on social media, with many worried for his health.

“Ready for a fight? I am,” the former Lost star wrote on Twitter. “Yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the #coronavirus. I posted something on my Instagram page if you’d like to hear a little about my experience.” In that video, Kim said he has been in his Hawaii home for almost a week. He said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Kim said he was not feeling any symptoms, although he felt some “scratchiness” in his throat when he arrived in Hawaii. He decided to quarantine himself in one room at his home, and began feeling tightness in his chest during the night. He also felt body aches and had a high temperature. At that point, his doctor suggested he get tested.

“Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus,” Kim wrote on Instagram. “Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy.”

Get better soon friend! Take care of yourself! — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) March 19, 2020

Earlier this week, Kim responded to the outbreak of racist acts against Asian-Americans during the coronavirus outbreak. Since the virus originated in China, Asian-Americans have faced an increase in discrimination. Although President Donald Trump has begun calling coronavirus the “Chinese Virus,” he said the phrase is “not racist at all.”

Thank you for this Daniel. Glad you’re feeling better. Here’s to a full 💯 recovery soon. Sending healing and positive thoughts. 👊👊❤️ — Reggie Lee (@MrReggieLee) March 19, 2020

Take care of you! All the French Ohana send you our good vibes! — HawaiiFive0TeamFrance🇫🇷 (@H50fanclubFr) March 19, 2020

“People have been asking me why I’ve been silent in the face of the blatant acts of racism against Asian people during this outbreak,” Kim wrote on Sunday. “The truth is there have been so many it’s been too heartbreaking to comment on all of them. But if you want to read for yourself, please follow accounts like @nextshark and @angryasianman. It should go without saying how abhorrent and subhuman this behavior is. Unfortunately in this political climate, it still requires mentioning.”

You are going to be 💯recovered soon. We send you all our love and support and thank you so much for sharing your story with us. We ♥️ you. 🙏 Be safe please. — The Good Doctor Argentina 🇦🇷 (@TheGoodDoctorAr) March 19, 2020

Get well soon mate!! — John Harlan Kim (@johnharlankim) March 19, 2020

“And though we keep doing our best to demonize each other, the #coronavirus doesn’t care what race, gender, religion or sexuality we are,” Kim wrote. “Ironically, it knows better than we do a lesson I wish we could all learn, once and for all: that we are all human. We are all one.”

Get well soon! Thanks for keeping us posted. Lots of love and appreciation from overseas! ❤️👍💜 — 𝑀𝓎𝒞❤𝓋𝑒𝓃 – 𝑀𝒸𝒟𝒶𝓃𝓃💗 𝒹𝑒𝓉🌞𝓍 (@H50Europe) March 19, 2020

get better friend. pulling for you. praying for you all back home. — Gene Park BFG Edition (@GenePark) March 19, 2020

Kim is best known for playing Jin-Soo Kwon on ABC’s Lost and Chin Ho Kelly on CBS’ Hawaii Five-0. He is also an executive producer on ABC’s The Good Doctor, and appeared in the show last year. He recently filmed a science fiction thriller called Stowaway with Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette.

I wish you a quick recovery — you got this!! — Michael Golamco (@michaelgolamco) March 19, 2020

“So Glad you and the fam are all safe and that you’re on the mend,” Kim’s Lost co-star Emilie de Ravin wrote on Instagram. “Very scary for you. Sending so much love.”

“Thank you for this, DDK. Keep feeling better,” actor Randall Park wrote.

“My brother, with you always,” actor Wilmer Valderrama added.

“Just left you a VM – good to see you looking so well brah! Great post- Very informative and reassuring- DDK for president- you need to get into politics,” Lost star Henry Ian Cusick wrote.

“No!!! That’s it Coronavirus has gone TOO FAR!” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“It’s important to get the word out thank you so much for doing this,” another added.

